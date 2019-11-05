Wolves' Terry Taylor in line for Wales U21 debut

Paul Bodin took over as Wales U21 coach from Robert Page in August 2019

Wolverhampton Wanderers' Terry Taylor could win his first Wales Under-21 cap against Bosnia-Herzegovina this month.

Scotland-born Taylor made his first senior Wolves appearance in the Carabao Cup against Aston Villa last week.

Manager Paul Bodin will be without both Dylan Levitt and Regan Poole for the U21 Euro 2021 qualifier, both included in Ryan Giggs' Senior squad for games against Azerbaijan and Hungary.

Senior international Ben Woodburn is also absent for the 19 November game.

The 20-year-old Liverpool forward, currently on loan with Oxford, is out for three months having broken his foot after being included in Wales U21 squad for the first time in October.

Wrexham Striker Mark Harris - on loan from Cardiff - will be playing on home ground with the game staged at the Racecourse Ground.

Bodin's side beat Belgium in their opening qualifying game, but are bottom of Group 9 after losing 5-1 at home to Germany and 2-1 in Moldova.

The 2021 finals will be held in Hungary and Slovenia from 13-27 June that year.

Wales U21s squad:

Przybek, Ratcliffe; Coxe, Norrington-Davies, Cooper, Cabango, Evans, Taylor, Broadhead, Williams, J Lewis, Cullen, Clifton, Vale, A Lewis, Mooney, M Harris, Burton, Johnson, Stirk.