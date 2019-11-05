Everton fan racism allegation: No action after police investigation

Everton are 17th in the Premier League

Merseyside Police will not take action after investigating an allegation of racist behaviour by a fan at Everton's Premier League match against Tottenham.

The force said it did not believe a crime had been committed in the incident, which occurred during Sunday's 1-1 draw at Goodison Park.

Everton launched their own investigation and that is ongoing.

The game was overshadowed by Everton's Andre Gomes suffering a horrific ankle injury after a tackle by Son Heung-min.