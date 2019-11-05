Scottish Gossip: Jack Ross, Stephen Robinson, Hibs, Hearts, Celtic, Rangers, Dundee United

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Former St Mirren and Sunderland manager Jack Ross is Hibernian's number one target to replace sacked head coach Paul Heckingbottom, with Motherwell's Stephen Robinson also high on the list. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Former Hibernian midfielder Paul Kane says the club were right to axe Paul Heckingbottom and should appoint John Hughes as his successor. (Sun)

Hearts owner Ann Budge says Craig Levein will have a say in who replaces him as manager. (Daily Star, print edition)

Hearts striker Steven Naismith insists none of the players will be allowed to slack off in training as the club searches for Craig Levein's successor. (Dail Mail, print edition)

Celtic skipper Scott Brown could be handed an extension to his contract which runs until summer 2021, says manager Neil Lennon. (Daily Record)

Rangers defender Connor Goldson wants referees to give stronger action against "ridiculous challenges" to help improve Scottish football. (Herald, subscription required)

Dundee United are resigned to losing 18-year-old midfielder Scott Banks, who has regularly been linked with Crystal Palace and has turned down a new Tannadice deal. (Courier, print edition)

Jim Weir will seek a return to management when he recovers from the car accident that prompted him to step down as Forfar Athletic boss on Sunday. (Courier, print edition)