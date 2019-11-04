Scott McKenna returns to Scotland squad for Cyprus & Kazakhstan games

By Richard Winton

BBC Sport Scotland

Scott McKenna
Scott McKenna scored in Aberdeen's Saturday win against Kilmarnock
Euro 2020 qualifying: Cyprus v Scotland
Venue: GSP Stadium Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 14:00 GMT
Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website & app.

Scott McKenna will return to the Scotland squad when Steve Clarke names his selection for this month's games with Cyprus and Kazakhstan on Tuesday.

Aberdeen's McKenna, who has senior 12 caps, was not involved in last month's defeat by Russia and victory over San Marino, having been injured earlier in the season.

The Scots, who are fourth, cannot qualify for Euro 2020 out of Group I.

However, they can still reach the finals via the play-offs in the spring.

And Clarke has urged his side to finish third in the group, with Cyprus a point above Scotland going into the two sides' meeting on 16 November.

After that away match, Scotland take on Kazakhstan at Hampden three days later.

Table

Find out more

Top Stories

Around Scottish sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you