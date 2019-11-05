Vitoria Guimaraes v Arsenal: Gunners aim to continue 100% Europa League record

Nicolas Pepe scored two late free-kicks as Arsenal came back from 2-1 down to beat Vitoria Guimaraes 3-2 in October

Arsenal will be without Mesut Ozil, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and former captain Granit Xhaka for their Europa League game in Portugal against Vitoria Guimaraes on Wednesday.

Xhaka was left out after being stripped of the Gunners' captaincy, while Aubameyang, who will replace him as skipper, has also not travelled for the match, which starts at 15:50 GMT.

Arsenal have won their three Europa League matches so far this season, scoring 10 goals in the process, and beat Vitoria 3-2 in London last month.

If the Gunners win, then they will qualify for the last 32 on Thursday if Standard Liege fail to beat Eintracht Frankfurt in Belgium.

Vitoria had led 2-1 with 10 minutes to go at Emirates Stadium, before two free-kicks from Nicolas Pepe, including one in the 92nd minute, gave the Gunners a hard-fought win.

The return match takes place on Wednesday afternoon to avoid a clash with Braga's match with Besiktas on Thursday.

Arsenal, who reached the final of last season's Europa League, have impressed this season with a 3-0 away win against Eintracht Frankfurt, then a 4-0 home victory against Standard Liege before the match against Vitoria.

The Gunners have used a combination of senior and young players in each match, but have left out top scorer Aubameyang and World Cup winner Ozil, who has only been selected four times in 2019-20.

Arsenal, who play at Leicester in the Premier League on Saturday, have also rested defenders David Luiz and Calum Chambers.

Vitoria forward Bruno Duarte, who scored the first goal in the original match between these sides, said: "It is not enough to play well to defeat a big opponent. We have to be as careful as possible.

"We cannot concede goals and we have to be prepared to score our own. Plenty of good work is being done to try and find the victory."

