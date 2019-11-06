Champions League - Group A
PSG1Club Bruges0

Paris Saint Germain v Club Bruges

Line-ups

PSG

  • 1Navas
  • 31Dagba
  • 2Thiago Silva
  • 3Kimpembe
  • 14Bernat
  • 27Gueye
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 6Verratti
  • 11Di María
  • 18Icardi
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 9Cavani
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 20Kurzawa
  • 21Herrera
  • 22Diallo
  • 23Draxler

Club Bruges

  • 88Mignolet
  • 5Kossounou
  • 44Mechele
  • 17Deli
  • 18Ricca
  • 3BalantaBooked at 26mins
  • 42Dennis
  • 26Rits
  • 20Vanaken
  • 11Diatta
  • 14Okereke

Substitutes

  • 2Sobol
  • 10Diagne
  • 15Mitrovic
  • 16Schrijvers
  • 22Horvath
  • 35Tau
  • 90de Ketelaere
Referee:
Bobby Madden

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamClub Bruges
Possession
Home70%
Away30%
Shots
Home6
Away6
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home1
Away8

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Club Brugge 0.

Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge).

Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.

Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).

David Okereke (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Colin Dagba.

Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Éder Balanta.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.

Attempt missed. Simon Deli (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Krépin Diatta with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge).

Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marco Verratti.

Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Keylor Navas.

Attempt missed. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Krépin Diatta.

Booking

Éder Balanta (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

Offside, Club Brugge. Hans Vanaken tries a through ball, but Éder Balanta is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Club Brugge 0. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.

Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge).

Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Krépin Diatta following a fast break.

Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.

Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odilon Kossounou with a cross.

Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).

Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).

Attempt blocked. Mats Rits (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis.

Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.

Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Simon Deli (Club Brugge).

Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG44001001012
2Real Madrid42117527
3Club Bruges402228-62
4Galatasaray401306-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Tottenham421110917
3Red Star Belgrade4103310-73
4Olympiakos4013510-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City44001111012
2Dinamo Zagreb41217525
3Shakhtar Donetsk412157-25
4Atalanta4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431094510
2Atl Madrid42115327
3Lokomotiv Moscow410347-33
4B Leverkusen410326-43

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool430110739
2Napoli42206338
3RB Salzburg4112121024
4KRC Genk4013412-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2B Dortmund42115417
3Inter Milan41126604
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig43016429
2Lyon42117437
3Zenit St Petersburg411256-14
4Benfica410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax421110557
2Chelsea42117617
3Valencia42116517
4Lille4013310-71
View full Champions League tables

