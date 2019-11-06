First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Club Brugge 0.
Paris Saint Germain v Club Bruges
- From the section Champions League
Line-ups
PSG
- 1Navas
- 31Dagba
- 2Thiago Silva
- 3Kimpembe
- 14Bernat
- 27Gueye
- 5Marquinhos
- 6Verratti
- 11Di María
- 18Icardi
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 9Cavani
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 20Kurzawa
- 21Herrera
- 22Diallo
- 23Draxler
Club Bruges
- 88Mignolet
- 5Kossounou
- 44Mechele
- 17Deli
- 18Ricca
- 3BalantaBooked at 26mins
- 42Dennis
- 26Rits
- 20Vanaken
- 11Diatta
- 14Okereke
Substitutes
- 2Sobol
- 10Diagne
- 15Mitrovic
- 16Schrijvers
- 22Horvath
- 35Tau
- 90de Ketelaere
- Referee:
- Bobby Madden
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home70%
- Away30%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away8
Live Text
Half Time
Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Krépin Diatta (Club Brugge).
Offside, Paris Saint Germain. Mauro Icardi tries a through ball, but Ángel Di María is caught offside.
Foul by Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain).
David Okereke (Club Brugge) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Colin Dagba.
Attempt missed. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from a difficult angle on the right misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Éder Balanta.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.
Attempt missed. Simon Deli (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Krépin Diatta with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Presnel Kimpembe.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge).
Attempt missed. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Marco Verratti.
Corner, Club Brugge. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt missed. Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Krépin Diatta.
Booking
Éder Balanta (Club Brugge) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).
Offside, Club Brugge. Hans Vanaken tries a through ball, but Éder Balanta is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Paris Saint Germain 1, Club Brugge 0. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal.
Marco Verratti (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis (Club Brugge).
Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Krépin Diatta following a fast break.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Brandon Mechele.
Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Odilon Kossounou with a cross.
Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Éder Balanta (Club Brugge).
Idrissa Gueye (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Hans Vanaken (Club Brugge).
Attempt blocked. Mats Rits (Club Brugge) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Emmanuel Bonaventure Dennis.
Attempt missed. David Okereke (Club Brugge) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Hans Vanaken.
Attempt saved. Ángel Di María (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Simon Deli (Club Brugge).
Attempt blocked. Mauro Icardi (Paris Saint Germain) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Kick Off
First Half begins.