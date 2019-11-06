First Half ends, Dinamo Zagreb 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.
Dinamo Zagreb v Shakhtar Donetsk
Line-ups
Dinamo Zagreb
- 40Livakovic
- 28Théophile-Catherine
- 66DilaverBooked at 34mins
- 55Peric
- 30Stojanovic
- 7Olmo
- 27MoroBooked at 41mins
- 5Ademi
- 22Leovac
- 21Petkovic
- 99Orsic
Substitutes
- 1Zagorac
- 16Situm
- 17Ivanusec
- 19Moubandje
- 20Atiemwen
- 36Gjira
- 92Kadzior
Shakhtar Donetsk
- 30Pyatov
- 98Cordeiro Dos Santos
- 4Krivtsov
- 22Matvyenko
- 31dos Santos
- 21Lourenco
- 6Stepanenko
- 11Marlos
- 20Kovalenko
- 7Taison
- 10Júnior Moraes
Substitutes
- 1Shevchenko
- 5Khocholava
- 8Marcos Antônio
- 9Dentinho
- 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
- 45Sikan
- 50Bolbat
- Referee:
- Dr. Felix Brych
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away2
- Corners
- Home1
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away5
Live Text
Half Time
Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb).
Attempt blocked. Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Arijan Ademi.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Booking
Nikola Moro (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Nikola Moro (Dinamo Zagreb).
Attempt missed. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Taison following a set piece situation.
Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Attempt saved. Mykola Matvyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim.
Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Nikola Moro.
Attempt blocked. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Taison.
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Ismaily tries a through ball, but Moraes is caught offside.
Attempt missed. Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Booking
Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb).
Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.
Foul by Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marin Leovac following a corner.
Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Mykola Matvyenko.
Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Sergey Krivtsov tries a through ball, but Taison is caught offside.
Goal!
Goal! Dinamo Zagreb 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kévin Théophile-Catherine with a cross.
Attempt saved. Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kévin Théophile-Catherine with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Dinamo Zagreb 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moraes.
Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Hand ball by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).
Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb).
Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim.
Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).