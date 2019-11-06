Champions League - Group C
Dinamo Zagreb1Shakhtar Donetsk1

Dinamo Zagreb v Shakhtar Donetsk

Line-ups

Dinamo Zagreb

  • 40Livakovic
  • 28Théophile-Catherine
  • 66DilaverBooked at 34mins
  • 55Peric
  • 30Stojanovic
  • 7Olmo
  • 27MoroBooked at 41mins
  • 5Ademi
  • 22Leovac
  • 21Petkovic
  • 99Orsic

Substitutes

  • 1Zagorac
  • 16Situm
  • 17Ivanusec
  • 19Moubandje
  • 20Atiemwen
  • 36Gjira
  • 92Kadzior

Shakhtar Donetsk

  • 30Pyatov
  • 98Cordeiro Dos Santos
  • 4Krivtsov
  • 22Matvyenko
  • 31dos Santos
  • 21Lourenco
  • 6Stepanenko
  • 11Marlos
  • 20Kovalenko
  • 7Taison
  • 10Júnior Moraes

Substitutes

  • 1Shevchenko
  • 5Khocholava
  • 8Marcos Antônio
  • 9Dentinho
  • 14Cardoso Lemos Martins
  • 45Sikan
  • 50Bolbat
Referee:
Dr. Felix Brych

Match Stats

Home TeamDinamo ZagrebAway TeamShakhtar Donetsk
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home2
Away2
Corners
Home1
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away5

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Dinamo Zagreb 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1.

Andriy Pyatov (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Arijan Ademi (Dinamo Zagreb).

Attempt blocked. Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is blocked. Assisted by Arijan Ademi.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Dani Olmo (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Booking

Nikola Moro (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Marlos Bonfim (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Nikola Moro (Dinamo Zagreb).

Attempt missed. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right. Assisted by Taison following a set piece situation.

Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Petar Stojanovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Attempt saved. Mykola Matvyenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim.

Corner, Shakhtar Donetsk. Conceded by Nikola Moro.

Attempt blocked. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Taison.

Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Ismaily tries a through ball, but Moraes is caught offside.

Attempt missed. Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Booking

Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb).

Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right from a direct free kick.

Foul by Viktor Kovalenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Mislav Orsic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marin Leovac following a corner.

Corner, Dinamo Zagreb. Conceded by Mykola Matvyenko.

Offside, Shakhtar Donetsk. Sergey Krivtsov tries a through ball, but Taison is caught offside.

Goal!

Goal! Dinamo Zagreb 1, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) header from very close range to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Kévin Théophile-Catherine with a cross.

Attempt saved. Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Kévin Théophile-Catherine with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Dinamo Zagreb 0, Shakhtar Donetsk 1. Alan Patrick (Shakhtar Donetsk) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Moraes.

Foul by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Emir Dilaver (Dinamo Zagreb) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sergey Krivtsov (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Hand ball by Moraes (Shakhtar Donetsk).

Dodô (Shakhtar Donetsk) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Bruno Petkovic (Dinamo Zagreb).

Attempt missed. Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Marlos Bonfim.

Foul by Taras Stepanenko (Shakhtar Donetsk).

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG44001001012
2Real Madrid42117527
3Club Bruges402228-62
4Galatasaray401306-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Tottenham421110917
3Red Star Belgrade4103310-73
4Olympiakos4013510-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City44001111012
2Dinamo Zagreb41217525
3Shakhtar Donetsk412157-25
4Atalanta4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431094510
2Atl Madrid42115327
3Lokomotiv Moscow410347-33
4B Leverkusen410326-43

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool430110739
2Napoli42206338
3RB Salzburg4112121024
4KRC Genk4013412-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2B Dortmund42115417
3Inter Milan41126604
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig43016429
2Lyon42117437
3Zenit St Petersburg411256-14
4Benfica410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax421110557
2Chelsea42117617
3Valencia42116517
4Lille4013310-71
