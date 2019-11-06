First Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Galatasaray 0.
Real Madrid v Galatasaray
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 13Courtois
- 2Carvajal
- 5Varane
- 4Ramos
- 12MarceloSubstituted forMendyat 42'minutes
- 15ValverdeBooked at 42mins
- 14Casemiro
- 8Kroos
- 27Silva de Goes
- 9Benzema
- 7E Hazard
Substitutes
- 1Areola
- 3Militão
- 10Modric
- 17Vázquez
- 18Jovic
- 22Isco
- 23Mendy
Galatasaray
- 1Muslera
- 22Ferreira Filho
- 27Luyindama
- 45do Nascimento Teixeira
- 55Nagatomo
- 6Seri
- 92NzonziBooked at 13mins
- 99Lemina
- 89Feghouli
- 23Andone
- 11Babel
Substitutes
- 7Büyük
- 8Inan
- 10Belhanda
- 15Donk
- 19Bayram
- 34Kocuk
- 97Mor
- Referee:
- Felix Zwayer
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home68%
- Away32%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away7
Live Text
Half Time
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Muslera.
Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Galatasaray 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Ferland Mendy replaces Marcelo because of an injury.
Booking
Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).
Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Christian Luyindama (Galatasaray).
Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.
Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.
Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Mario Lemina (Galatasaray).
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Florin Andone (Galatasaray).
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Jean Michael Seri (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ryan Babel (Galatasaray).
Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marcão.
Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Galatasaray) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mario Lemina.
Attempt blocked. Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mariano.
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.
Attempt missed. Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Steven Nzonzi.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 3, Galatasaray 0. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.
Booking
Steven Nzonzi (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
VAR Decision: Penalty Real Madrid.
Penalty Real Madrid. Toni Kroos draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Steven Nzonzi (Galatasaray) after a foul in the penalty area.
Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Mariano (Galatasaray).
Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 2, Galatasaray 0. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.
Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.