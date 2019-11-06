Champions League - Group A
Real Madrid4Galatasaray0

Real Madrid v Galatasaray

Line-ups

Real Madrid

  • 13Courtois
  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Varane
  • 4Ramos
  • 12MarceloSubstituted forMendyat 42'minutes
  • 15ValverdeBooked at 42mins
  • 14Casemiro
  • 8Kroos
  • 27Silva de Goes
  • 9Benzema
  • 7E Hazard

Substitutes

  • 1Areola
  • 3Militão
  • 10Modric
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Jovic
  • 22Isco
  • 23Mendy

Galatasaray

  • 1Muslera
  • 22Ferreira Filho
  • 27Luyindama
  • 45do Nascimento Teixeira
  • 55Nagatomo
  • 6Seri
  • 92NzonziBooked at 13mins
  • 99Lemina
  • 89Feghouli
  • 23Andone
  • 11Babel

Substitutes

  • 7Büyük
  • 8Inan
  • 10Belhanda
  • 15Donk
  • 19Bayram
  • 34Kocuk
  • 97Mor
Referee:
Felix Zwayer

Match Stats

Home TeamReal MadridAway TeamGalatasaray
Possession
Home68%
Away32%
Shots
Home11
Away3
Shots on Target
Home6
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away2
Fouls
Home2
Away7

Live Text

Half Time

First Half ends, Real Madrid 4, Galatasaray 0.

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Fernando Muslera.

Attempt saved. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Daniel Carvajal.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 4, Galatasaray 0. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Rodrygo.

Substitution

Substitution, Real Madrid. Ferland Mendy replaces Marcelo because of an injury.

Booking

Federico Valverde (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Federico Valverde (Real Madrid).

Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Offside, Real Madrid. Toni Kroos tries a through ball, but Casemiro is caught offside.

Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Christian Luyindama (Galatasaray).

Attempt blocked. Marcelo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Karim Benzema.

Attempt missed. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a cross following a set piece situation.

Rodrygo (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Mario Lemina (Galatasaray).

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Florin Andone (Galatasaray).

Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).

Jean Michael Seri (Galatasaray) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt blocked. Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Ryan Babel (Galatasaray).

Corner, Real Madrid. Conceded by Marcão.

Attempt blocked. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Attempt missed. Florin Andone (Galatasaray) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Mario Lemina.

Attempt blocked. Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Mariano.

Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Thibaut Courtois.

Attempt missed. Mario Lemina (Galatasaray) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Steven Nzonzi.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 3, Galatasaray 0. Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the high centre of the goal.

Booking

Steven Nzonzi (Galatasaray) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

VAR Decision: Penalty Real Madrid.

Penalty Real Madrid. Toni Kroos draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Steven Nzonzi (Galatasaray) after a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt blocked. Casemiro (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Eden Hazard (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Mariano (Galatasaray).

Corner, Galatasaray. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 2, Galatasaray 0. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

Attempt saved. Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Eden Hazard.

Goal!

Goal! Real Madrid 1, Galatasaray 0. Rodrygo (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Marcelo with a cross.

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG44001001012
2Real Madrid42117527
3Club Bruges402228-62
4Galatasaray401306-61

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich44001541112
2Tottenham421110917
3Red Star Belgrade4103310-73
4Olympiakos4013510-51

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Man City44001111012
2Dinamo Zagreb41217525
3Shakhtar Donetsk412157-25
4Atalanta4004212-100

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus431094510
2Atl Madrid42115327
3Lokomotiv Moscow410347-33
4B Leverkusen410326-43

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Liverpool430110739
2Napoli42206338
3RB Salzburg4112121024
4KRC Genk4013412-81

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona42204228
2B Dortmund42115417
3Inter Milan41126604
4Slavia Prague402225-32

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1RB Leipzig43016429
2Lyon42117437
3Zenit St Petersburg411256-14
4Benfica410359-43

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ajax421110557
2Chelsea42117617
3Valencia42116517
4Lille4013310-71
