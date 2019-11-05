Wales: Aaron Ramsey returns for Wales crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers
|Euro 2020 qualifier: Azerbaijan v Wales
|Venue: Bakcell Arena, Baku Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT
|Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Cymru & updates on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary
Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is in the Wales squad for their final two Euro 2020 qualifiers.
He withdrew from October's games with injury, but has featured off the bench in recent games for his Italian side.
Gareth Bale is also included for November's match in Azerbaijan and then at home to Hungary, despite not playing for Real Madrid since Wales' draw with Croatia last month.
FC St Pauli defender James Lawrence also returns.
More to follow.
Wales squad:
Hennessey, Ward, A Davies, Gunter, A Williams, B Davies, Taylor, C Roberts, Ampadu, Mepham, Lockyer, J Lawrence, Poole, Ramsey, Allen, Wilson, Smith, Levitt, James, Vaulks, Morrell, Bale, Vokes, T Lawrence, T Roberts, Matondo, Moore.