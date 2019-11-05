Wales: Aaron Ramsey returns for Wales crucial Euro 2020 qualifiers

Aaron Ramsey last played a Wales international in November 2018

Euro 2020 qualifier: Azerbaijan v Wales Venue: Bakcell Arena, Baku Date: Saturday, 16 November Kick-off: 17:00 GMT

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is in the Wales squad for their final two Euro 2020 qualifiers.

He withdrew from October's games with injury, but has featured off the bench in recent games for his Italian side.

Gareth Bale is also included for November's match in Azerbaijan and then at home to Hungary, despite not playing for Real Madrid since Wales' draw with Croatia last month.

FC St Pauli defender James Lawrence also returns.

Wales squad:

Hennessey, Ward, A Davies, Gunter, A Williams, B Davies, Taylor, C Roberts, Ampadu, Mepham, Lockyer, J Lawrence, Poole, Ramsey, Allen, Wilson, Smith, Levitt, James, Vaulks, Morrell, Bale, Vokes, T Lawrence, T Roberts, Matondo, Moore.