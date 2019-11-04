David Moyes: Vacant Hearts or Hibernian posts of no interest to Scot

David Moyes' last managerial post was at West Ham in 2018

Former Manchester United manager David Moyes says he is "not interested" in becoming either Hearts or Hibernian manager.

Both Edinburgh clubs are on the hunt for a boss after Craig Levein and Paul Heckingbottom were both sacked in the past week.

Moyes' last post was in 2018 when he kept West Ham in the Premier League.

"Ultimately it is football management and it happens," the Scot told BBC Sportsound of the dismissals.

"But no, neither job would be of any interest to me.

"I wouldn't say I wouldn't move back to Scotland. Scotland is my love and Glasgow is where I'm from. Hopefully someday I may well come back but at the moment it's not just now."

Hearts owner Ann Budge said on Monday she was in "no rush" to find an appointment for Levein, while a brief Easter Road statement said more comment would be forthcoming in the coming days.