Liverpool v Genk: Fabinho could return for Champions League game

Liverpool are six points clear at the top of the Premier League but are in second place in Champions League Group E

Midfielder Fabinho could return to the Liverpool line-up for Tuesday's Champions League game against Genk.

The Brazilian was an unused substitute for the 2-1 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, with manager Jurgen Klopp knowing a booking would have ruled the 26-year-old out of Sunday's key league game against Manchester City.

Jordan Henderson might be rested, with James Milner a contender to start.

A Reds win could take them to within a point of qualification from Group E.

Liverpool beat the Belgians 4-1 on 23 October, with two goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and a strike apiece from Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

Italian side Napoli are top of the group, a point above the Reds at the halfway stage, and Carlo Ancelotti's side will qualify for the last 16 if they beat Red Bull Salzburg and Genk fail to win at Anfield.

Questions in Klopp's pre-match news conference centred around Manchester City, after their manager Pep Guardiola suggested at the weekend Reds players "sometimes" dive to win penalties.

Klopp dismissed the comments and said he was "not in the mood to talk about Manchester City".

The German said Sunday's top-of-the-table meeting between the teams in the Premier League will not deflect attention from the visit of Genk.

"The story the boys wrote in the past three years was only possible because we were always focused on the next game," said Klopp.

"No-one thinks, and I don't have to tell them, 'City is on Sunday, tomorrow is Genk'.

"We have bigger ambitions in this competition than Tuesday night so we have to be 100% spot on.

"I don't doubt my players at all. I would feel a bit embarrassed if I had to tell them 'don't think about Man City already'."

The omens for Genk's trip to Anfield are not promising. They have conceded five goals in each of their past three Champions League away games, the first team to record such an unwanted sequence since 1992-93.

Liverpool have scored four goals in their past two Champions League matches and only three teams have scored four times in three consecutive games (Liverpool in December 2007, Paris St-Germain in November 2017 and Real Madrid in September 2014).

