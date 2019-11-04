Kiko Casilla: Leeds United goalkeeper denies racial abuse charge

Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been an ever-present for the Championship side this season

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has denied a Football Association charge of racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko.

The FA began an investigation into the incident, which occurred during the Addicks' 1-0 home win, last month.

The Spaniard has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 and it is alleged his words "made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin".

Casilla, 33, has until 12 November to provide a response.

Leeds said in a statement: "Kiko strenuously denies the allegation and has proactively worked with the FA during their investigation to date.

"The next step of this process will be a personal hearing, in the meantime Kiko will remain available for selection."

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Casilla joined Leeds in January 2019 and has been an ever-present for the Championship club this season.

Under rules introduced for the 2019-20 season, the minimum suspension for a player found guilty of an aggravated breach of the FA's discrimination rules will be six matches, which can be increased depending on any additional aggravating factors.