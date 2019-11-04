Kiko Casilla: Leeds United goalkeeper denies racial abuse charge

Kiko Casilla
Leeds goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has been an ever-present for the Championship side this season

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has denied a Football Association charge of racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko.

The FA began an investigation into the incident, which occurred during the Addicks' 1-0 home win, last month.

The Spaniard has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 and it is alleged his words "made reference to race and/or colour and/or ethnic origin".

Casilla, 33, has until 12 November to provide a response.

Leeds said in a statement: "Kiko strenuously denies the allegation and has proactively worked with the FA during their investigation to date.

"The next step of this process will be a personal hearing, in the meantime Kiko will remain available for selection."

Former Real Madrid goalkeeper Casilla joined Leeds in January 2019 and has been an ever-present for the Championship club this season.

Under rules introduced for the 2019-20 season, the minimum suspension for a player found guilty of an aggravated breach of the FA's discrimination rules will be six matches, which can be increased depending on any additional aggravating factors.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Also in Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you