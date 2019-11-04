Champions Cup: Healy questions two-legged format

The current Irish Premiership and League of Ireland champions will play a two-legged tie at Windsor Park on 8 November and Oriel Park on 11 November.

Linfield manager David Healy says he would prefer the Unite the Union Champions Cup to be a one-off game.

League of Ireland champions Dundalk face Linfield in a two-legged tie on 8 November and 11 November.

Healy's side already have two games in hand over Irish Premiership leaders Coleraine due to their Europa League qualifying campaign in August.

"The federations have decided that they want it over two legs, which is surprising," said Healy.

"Personally I think it should be over one game."

After their Europa League exploits, Linfield sit fourth in the Irish Premiership table, five points off Coleraine but with two games in hand.

"The Friday and the Monday creates a bit of an issue where we miss the game next Saturday which we should be playing against Dungannon," added Healy.

"Then on the following Tuesday it also takes away the opportunity that we could catch up on a league game.

"We'll deal with it next week, there will be numerous changes and two or three of injured players will hopefully be available for the two games.

"We can't keep going on playing the same players week in, week out, so we'll need to change it next week."

Dundalk won the League of Ireland by 11 points but lost to Shamrock Rovers on penalties in the FAI Cup final on Saturday

Dundalk cantered to the league title but missed out on the chance to secure a domestic treble after losing to Shamrock Rovers on penalties in the FAI Cup final

"It will be an enormous task because we know how successful they've been and how good they have been," Healy said on Dundalk.

"Hopefully whatever team we put out next Friday, certainly at home, will go on and do us and the club proud.

"Credit to the players, they've played 10 games in just over 30 days, and now we move on to a couple of important weeks."