Manuel Cabit of Metz seriously injured in car crash, Kevin N'Doram escapes injury

Manuel Cabit (right) joined Metz in the summer

Metz left-back Manuel Cabit has been seriously injured in a car crash, from which team-mate Kevin N'Doram escaped uninjured.

The pair were involved in the crash on Sunday afternoon on the A4 motorway near Metz in north-east France.

They had both played in Metz's 2-2 draw with Montpellier on Saturday, which left the club 19th in Ligue 1.

Metz say 26-year-old Cabit, from Martinique, is in hospital in Reims but his condition is not life threatening.

"N'Doram, injured, was able to leave hospital quickly. At the same time shocked by the accident - he will be resting for a few days," Metz said in a statement.

"Manuel Cabit, unfortunately, was seriously injured. He is currently at CHU hospital in Reims. His condition is not life-threatening. His family and those close to him are around him. His team, coaches and all at FC Metz are giving him their intense support in these difficult moments and wish a speedy recovery."

N'Doram, 23, is a defensive midfielder who is on loan from Monaco, while Cabit has made three appearances for the club since joining in the summer.