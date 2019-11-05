England v Germany: Select your starting XI for Wembley

The 11 players who started England's last victory over Portugal are all included in the squad for the November friendlies

England take on Germany in a friendly at Wembley on Saturday in front of a sell-out crowd - who do you think should be named in the starting XI?

Phil Neville's side picked up a 1-0 win against Portugal in their last friendly in October - their first victory since losing the World Cup semi-final to the USA, who went on to win the tournament.

Manchester City striker Ellen White and Atletico Madrid forward Toni Duggan have returned from injury, while in-form Chelsea attacker Beth England has earned another call-up.

Do they make the cut? Choose your starting XI using the team selector below.

