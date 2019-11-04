Fleetwood Town hold investigation after complaints from fans about Bolton Wanderers stewarding

Daryl Murphy scored Bolton's second goal in their 2-1 win against Fleetwood
Daryl Murphy scored Bolton's second goal in their 2-1 win against Fleetwood

Fleetwood have said they will hold an investigation after a number of their supporters complained about stewarding in their defeat at Bolton on Saturday.

The club said in a statement they were concerned by accounts in relation to stewarding during and after the loss.

Club officials have been in communication with Bolton and have provided them information, they added.

Bolton said they "treat allegations of this nature very seriously" and would co-operate with Fleetwood's enquiries.

Find out more

Top Stories

Explore the BBC

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you