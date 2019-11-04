Tottenham appeal against Son Heung-min's red card for tackle on Andre Gomes v Everton

Son Heung-min was left in tears after his challenge resulted in Andre Gomes being injured

Tottenham have appealed against Son Heung-min's red card for his tackle on Andre Gomes, which led to the Everton midfielder's horrific ankle injury.

Gomes had surgery on Monday on a fracture dislocation to his right ankle.

Son was distraught when he saw the severity of the injury in Sunday's Premier League game at Goodison Park.

Referee Martin Atkinson initially showed Son a yellow card before he changed it to red.

TV replays suggested that Gomes suffered the injury after Son's tackle and before he collided with full-back Serge Aurier.

Explaining Atkinson's decision, the Premier League said: "The red card for Son was for endangering the safety of a player, which happened as a consequence of his initial challenge."

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino said the forward had no intention of injuring Gomes and believed VAR should have been used to overturn the sending off.

"It was clear it was never the intention of Son to create the problem that happened afterwards. It is unbelievable to see a red card," he said.

If the appeal is not successful, Son will miss Premier League matches against Sheffield United, West Ham and Bournemouth.