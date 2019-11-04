Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao calls-up three new faces

Antwerp's Lamkel Ze has got his first call-up to the Cameroon squad

Cameroon coach Toni Conceicao has handed maiden call ups to three players for games against Cape Verde on 13 November and Rwanda four days later.

For Cape Verde and Rwanda the games will count towards qualifying for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, while Cameroon have an automatic place in the finals as hosts.

Forward Lamkel Ze, 23, gets his first call after an exciting start of the season with Belgian side Antwerp where he's scored five goals and provided four assists in 14 games across all competitions.

He will link up with Guinea-based goalkeeper Haschou Kerrido and former French youth international Franck-Yves Bambock who's committed to playing for Cameroon.

The 24-year-old Bambock has struck two goals in seven league outings for Maritimo in the Portuguese top tier.

FC Porto striker Vincent Aboubakar and Mouscron midfielder Fabrice Olinga both return to the team for the first time since June after the duo were dropped ahead of July's Nations Cup in Egypt.

Despite Nice refusing to release Ignatius Ganago for the 2019 Under-23 Africa cup of Nations, the 20-year-old forward is in the squad alongside PSG attacker Choupo-Moting.

Young Boys Berne forward Jean Pierre Nsame, who tops the goal scoring charts in the Swiss Super League with 11 goals in 13 games, is in the team after missing out on Cameroon's friendly against Tunisia last month.

However Brighton's Gaetan Bong, Slavia Prague's George Mandjeck and Betis midfielder Wilfrid Kaptoum have all been dropped from the squad.

Celtic midfielder Olivier Ntcham leads a quintet comprising Harold Moukoudi, Jeando Fuchs, Clinton Njie and Stephane Bahoken who are on the waiting list.

Cameroon squad:

Goalkeepers: Andre Onana (Ajax Amsterdam, Netherlands), Fabrice Ondoa (KV Oostende, Belgium), Haschou Kerrido (CIK Kamsar, Guinea)

Defenders: Fai Collins (Standard Liege, Belgium), Jerome Onguene (Red Bull Salzburg, Austria), Michael Ngadeu Ngadjui (Gent, Belgium), Allan Nyom (Getafe,Spain),Ambroise Oyongo Bitolo (Montpellier, France), Joyskim Dawa Tchakonte (Mariupol, Ukraine) Jean Charles Castelletto (Brest, France)

Midfielders: Andre Zambo Anguissa (Villareal, Spain), Pierre Kunde Malong (Mainz, Germany),Arnaud Djoum (Al-Raed, Saudi Arabia), Fabrice Olinga (Mouscron, Belgium), Franck Bambock (Maritimo, Portugal)

Forwards: Ignatius Ganago (Nice, France), Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting (Paris Saint Germain, France), Christian Bassogog (Henan Jianye, China), Jean-Pierre Nsame (Young Boys, Switzerland), Karl Toko Ekambi (Villareal, Spain), Brice Moumi Ngamaleu (Young Boys, Switzerland), Vincent Aboubakar (Fc Porto, Portugal), Didier Lamkel Ze (Antwerp, Belgium)

Standby List: Harold Moukoudi (Saint-Etienne, France), Olivier Ntcham (Celtic, Scotland), Jeando Fuchs (Maccabi Haifa, Israel), Clinton Njie (Dynamo Moscow, Russia), Stephane Bahoken (Angers, France)