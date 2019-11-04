Emiliano Sala: Cardiff City face Fifa transfer ban over fee dispute

Emiliano Sala played for Bordeaux before joining Nantes in 2015

Cardiff City face a ban on signing players for three transfer windows in the dispute over the £15m transfer of striker Emiliano Sala.

In September, Fifa's Players Status Committee (PSC) ordered Cardiff to pay the first instalment of six million euros (£5.3m) to Nantes for the player.

Failure to do so, would lead to a three-window ban on transfers.

But Cardiff will lodge an appeal on the decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in the next two weeks.

Sala, who was 28, died in a plane crash in January while travelling from France to join his new club.

Cardiff have argued they were not liable for any of the full fee because Sala was not officially their player when he died.

Fifa ruled Cardiff must pay the sum "corresponding to the first instalment due" in the transfer agreement.

The club refused to make interim payments, claiming the deal was not legally binding.

But Fifa's PSC rejected Cardiff's arguments on a variety of grounds.

The committee report reveals Cardiff had sought to delay Fifa's judgement until possible civil and criminal proceedings as well as an Air Accident Investigation Bureau investigation had been concluded.

They also argued Nantes would be "liable" for damages to them over the fatal flight, which was booked by Willie McKay and his son Mark, who was employed by the French club, to find a buyer for the player.

McKay has denied any involvement in the selection of the plane or pilot, Dave Ibbotson, whose body was never recovered.

The committee report says: "The members of the Bureau decided not to take into account any arguments brought forward by Cardiff in front of Fifa in relation to the circumstances surrounding the tragic passing of the player."

The PSC denied Cardiff's claim that Sala's employment with Nantes had not been terminated.

And they also rejected Cardiff's contention the transfer was not fully completed, saying the Football Association of Wales had undertaken "all the necessary requirements" less than two hours before the Sala flight left Nantes.

The report said: "The player's transfer from Nantes to Cardiff has to be considered as validly concluded between the parties. Hence the player was a player of Cardiff."

The PSC makes it clear this judgement relates only to the initial payment of the transfer fee.

At this time they were unable to arbitrate on further payments which are due in January 2020 and January 2021.

Cardiff were allowed 45 days from the moment Nantes provided them with bank details to pay the French club an initial £5.3m, plus interested accrued since January.

Cardiff's appeal to Court of Arbitration for Sport

The report also said: "The Bureau finds it regrettable that the dispute could not be settled amicably."

Cardiff have refused to comment on exact details of the PSC findings, but have reiterated their intention to challenge the decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

BBC Wales Sport has learned the appeal has to be lodged with the next two weeks.

The plane carrying Sala and pilot Ibbotson, 59, crashed in the English Channel on 21 January, two days after the players' transfer was announced.

The footballer's body was recovered from the wreckage, but Ibbotson, from Crowle, North Lincolnshire, has still not been found.

Sala was exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide prior to the crash, a report later revealed.