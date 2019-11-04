Jersey Bulls: Manager Gary Freeman hails squad depth after 13th straight win
Jersey Bulls manager Gary Freeman says the squad he named on Saturday shows how strong the islanders are.
New signing Harry Curtis was an unused substitute as Jersey beat Dorking Wanderers Reserves 5-0 to register their 13th successive league win.
"Harry and James Carr didn't get on today which highlights how competitive it is," Freeman told BBC Jersey.
"We had others not playing too, such as captain James Queree, but Jack Griffin came in and did fantastic."
A brace from Fraser Barlow, who led the line in place of Daryl Wilson who started on the bench, and singles from Luke Campbell, Harry Cardwell and Sol Solomon saw the Bulls maintain their 100% record.
Freeman recalled top-scorer Karl Hinds to his side after the forward finished serving a three-match ban for a red card.
"It was a big decision even up to the morning. I think he showed again what he brings us, linking the play well. He is important to us," he said.
The win cemented the Bulls at the top of the Combined Counties Division One table, with the club 10 points clear of nearest rivals Farnham Town, who have a game in hand.
|Jersey Bulls' winning start to the league season
|3 August: Beat Ash United 3-0 (h)
|14 August: Beat Deportivo Galicia 6-0 (a)
|17 August: Beat Godalming Town 5-0 (a)
|25 August: Beat Fleet Spurs 4-0 (h)
|26 August: Beat Westside 1-0 (a)
|7 September: Beat Bagshot 7-1 (h)
|14 September: Beat Kensington and Ealing Borough 5-1 (a)
|21 September: Beat Eversley & California 5-1 (h)
|28 September: Beat AFC Hayes 2-1 (a)
|5 October: Beat Sandhurst Town 4-1 (h)
|12 October: Beat British Airways 4-0 (a)
|19 October: Beat Walton and Hersham 1-0 (h)
|2 November: Beat Dorking Wanderers Reserves 5-0 (h)