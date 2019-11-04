Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, Hibs, Motherwell, Aberdeen

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Around 15,000 Celtic fans are expected in Rome for Thursday's Europa League tie against Lazio, with concerns over safety and "pre-planned attacks" from local hooligans. (Sun)

Celtic "got a huge shot in the arm from beating Lazio confidence-wise and belief-wise", says manager Neil Lennon as he looks forward to the return Europa League fixture in Rome this week. (Daily Record)

"We're in a great position and there's a first time for everything," says manager Neil Lennon as Celtic target a first win over Italian opposition in Italy. (Telegraph)

"There's going to be a lot of pressure and it's ultimately which group of players can deal with it best" says Rangers midfielder Steven Davis as he looks for a repeat of the 2011 League Cup final success against Celtic. (Daily Record)

Captain James Tavernier reckons Rangers have overcome a psychological barrier by ending their Hampden hoodoo with victory over Hearts. (Evening Times)

James Forrest is looking forward to a "huge" League Cup final with Rangers. The winger has 17 winner's medals for Celtic but has never been involved in an Old Firm cup final. (Daily Record)

Motherwell midfielder Allan Campbell pleads with Stephen Robinson not to leave after the Fir Park manager was linked with Hearts. (Sun)

Shay Logan reckons Rangers and Celtic have a cheek moaning about the financial muscle of their Europa League rivals as the Aberdeen full-back targets a best of the rest finish in the Premiership. (Daily Record)

Adam Jackson admits Hibs players are letting down under-fire head coach Paul Heckingbottom but the defender is adamant that there are plenty signs that the team are on the brink of breaking their long winless run. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hearts defender Michael Smith lets rip at team-mates in the wake of Sunday's semi-final loss to Rangers, saying: P"eople need to stand up and be counted — and grow a set!" (Sun)