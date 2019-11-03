Monday's papers

Daily Mirror
In the Daily Mirror, "Emery has month to save job"
Daily Telegraph
In the Daily Telegraph, "Horror at Goodison"
The Independent
In the Independent, "Arsenal deny Mourinho talks"
The Times
In the Times, "Gomes horror injury in freak incident"
Daily Express
In the Daily Express, "Gomes injury horror"
Daily Mail
In the Daily Mail, "Emery's fighting for his job"
Daily Star
In the Daily Star, "Coleman consoles teary Son"

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you