Forfar Athletic: Jim Weir resigns due to personal reasons

Jim Weir and coach Barry Sellars were involved in a car crash in September

Jim Weir has resigned as manager of Forfar Athletic in order to recover fully from the car crash he was involved in back in September.

The club say Weir, 50, has "found it hard in recent week to work on a full recovery from the injuries sustained".

Forfar insist Weir had the full backing of the board to turn around the side's fortunes after a run of poor results.

Saturday's 2-0 loss to Falkirk left them bottom of League One on goal difference.

In a statement, Forfar said Weir has "reluctantly made the decision to take, at the very least, a few months away from the game to concentrate on his everyday work commitments and his full recovery."

Directors will meet in the coming days to discuss a replacement.