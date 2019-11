Everton's players rushed over to Andre Gomes and Tottenham's Son Heung-min was distressed after seeing the aftermath

Everton midfielder Andre Gomes suffered a horrific leg injury in Sunday's Premier League match against Tottenham at Goodison Park.

A distressed Son Heung-min of Spurs was sent off in the 79th minute for the tackle on the Portuguese player.

The incident looked innocuous, but the mood changed among the players and crowd after they saw the full impact.

