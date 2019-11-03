Rangers 3-0 Hearts: Steven Gerrard '100% sure' Alfredo Morelos will stay

Alfredo Morelos has scored 20 goals in 24 appearances this season

Manager Steven Gerrard says he is "100% sure" Alfredo Morelos will still be a Rangers player beyond January after the striker's brace helped the Ibrox side into the League Cup final.

The Colombian netted twice after the break - adding to Filip Helander's opener - to break Hearts at Hampden.

Morelos had hinted to a radio station in his homeland that he could leave Scotland in the next transfer window.

"I'm not confident - I'm 100% sure he's not going anywhere," said Gerrard.

Rangers were in control from start to finish against managerless Hearts as they won a semi-final for the first time in six attempts.

Morelos' second-half double took his tally to 20 goals for the season to set up the Ibrox club's first final since 2016.

It was Gerrard's second last-four tie as Rangers boss following his side's 1-0 loss to Aberdeen at the same stage last season and, referring to that game, he spoke about how far his team had come.

"We were aware we had five attempts in the last semi-finals and weren't successful," he told BT Sport.

"But I felt different mentally to standing there last year. I knew we were limited, certainly in the number nine position. Standing there with Alfredo Morelos and Jermain Defoe behind me, I felt different.

"Defensively we were good, had a decent structure about us, and once the game opened up you could see our quality and we were very dangerous all afternoon.

"We're in a better shape than we were 12 months ago, but we need to keep pushing, keep improving, and keep trying to grow and get some success for these supporters."