Football gossip: Lallana, Emery, Mourinho, Allegri, Haaland, Saliba, Alena

England midfielder Adam Lallana, 31, is a target for clubs in China and Major League Soccer, with his Liverpool contract running out this summer. (Telegraph)

Unai Emery has been given a month to save his job as Arsenal manager. (Mirror)

Arsenal are distancing themselves from a possible move for Jose Mourinho. (ESPN)

Head of football at Arsenal, Raul Sanllehi, was reported to have had dinner with Mourinho but the pair have not spoken for years. (London Evening Standard)

Former Juventus coach Max Allegri, previously linked with Arsenal, is the favourite to take over at Bayern Munich following the departure of Niko Kovac. (Bild, via Football Italia)

Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick has also been strongly tipped for the Bayern Munich vacancy - with Jose Mourinho another candidate. (London Evening Standard)

Salzburg are yet to receive an offer for Leeds-born Norway striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19, who has been linked with Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus. (Mirror)

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is keen on signing Arsenal defender William Saliba, 20, currently at St Etienne on loan. (Express)

Tottenham target Carles Alena, Barcelona's 21-year-old Spanish midfielder, is likely to be allowed to leave on loan in January. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Roma are set for further meetings with Manchester United over a permanent deal for England defender Chris Smalling and are ready to offer 10m euros (£8.6m) for the 29-year-old. (Calciomercato)

Manchester City's Spanish midfielder David Silva, 33, is expected to miss Sunday's crunch Premier League visit to Liverpool because of a muscle injury. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain's France international Kylian Mbappe, 20, will play for Real Madrid one day, according to Vadim Vasilyev, president of the striker's former club Monaco. (Mail)

Netherlands coach Ronald Koeman has confirmed that there is a clause in his contract that will allow him to move to Barcelona, where he played from 1989-95, but only after Euro 2020. (Goal.com)

Real Madrid's unsettled Wales forward Gareth Bale, 30, and Colombia forward James Rodriguez, 28, did not train with the first-team on Sunday. (Marca)