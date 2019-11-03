Women's Continental League Cup: Ellen White scores first goal for Manchester City

Ellen White scored her first Manchester City goal against former club Birmingham City

Ellen White scored for the first time in a Manchester City shirt to help beat former club Birmingham City in the Continental League Cup.

England striker White fired in City's opener in a 2-1 victory before Caroline Weir's stunning strike to win it.

Manchester United continued their perfect start with a 3-0 win at Everton as Lauren James, Katie Zelem and Amy Turner all found the back of the net.

There were also wins for Women's Super League sides West Ham and Tottenham.

White, the joint Golden Boot winner with six goals at last summer's World Cup, had been forced to wait for her Manchester City debut due to injury after completing her move from Birmingham in the summer.

In just her second full start for City, she latched on to Lauren Hemp's cross for the opener. Birmingham then levelled through Rachel Williams, but Scotland midfielder Weir won it with a 35-yard dipping shot.

Amy Turner's goal helped Man Utd Women to a routine win at Everton

Also in Group C, Man Utd made it two wins from two with victory at Everton. United, promoted to the top flight last season, have now won five games in a row in all competitions.

Arsenal stay top of Group B but were beaten on penalties at fellow Super League club Brighton after a goalless draw in 90 minutes.

Beth Mead fired over the crossbar and Kim Little had her effort saved for the Gunners as Brighton won the shootout 4-2 to claim the extra point.

In the same group, fellow Super League club Bristol City were less fortunate on penalties against London City Lionesses. After a 1-1 draw, the visitors won 4-3.

Chelsea march on while Liverpool lose again

Super League leaders Chelsea won 2-1 at Lewes on Saturday thanks to strikes from Erin Cuthbert and Magdalena Eriksson to make it three wins from three in Group D.

On Sunday in the same group, West Ham forward Alisha Lehmann continued her knack of scoring goals at Reading's Madejski Stadium with the only goal of the game against the Royals.

Lehmann netted twice when the two sides met in a league encounter on the same ground in February.

Tottenham beat Championship club Crystal Palace 3-0 courtesy of Anna Filbey's first-half header before late strikes from Kit Graham and Lucy Quinn.

In Group A, Liverpool's tricky start to the season continued as they lost 2-0 at Championship Aston Villa on Saturday. Emma Follis and Emily Syme netted in either half for the hosts.

Durham beat Coventry United 4-0 to maintain a perfect record and three-point lead in Group A, while Sheffield United beat Blackburn Rovers 4-1.

Another all-Championship affair in Group B between London Bees and Charlton finished goalless before Bees won 4-2 on penalties.