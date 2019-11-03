Glentoran: Stewart and McDaid sign contract extensions with east Belfast club

Stewart joined Glentoran from Linfield in the summer

Glentoran pair Cameron Stewart and Robbie McDaid have signed contract extensions with the east Belfast club.

Stewart joined the Glens from Linfield in the summer while McDaid has been at the Oval since 2017.

McDaid, the club's top scorer this season with seven Irish Premiership goals, was voted Glentoran's Player of the Year for the 2018/19 campaign.

"I'm pleased that both lads have committed themselves to the club," said Glentoran manager Mick McDermott.

"We will be looking to strengthen the squad in each transfer window as our club continues its climb, but equally it's important that we hold on to the quality players who are already doing well for us."

"I know that both Robbie and Cameron have been attracting strong interest from clubs currently above us in the table.

"That's a great compliment to both lads, but right now I think Glentoran is a club that players want to come to as well as stay at."

McDaid, who scored his seventh goal of the season in Glentoran's 4-0 win over Warrenpoint Town on Saturday, has taken up the mantle of goalscoring with Curtis Allen out injured.

"It fills me with pride walking out every week with that crest on my chest and I'm delighted to get this sorted so I can continue doing so," the former York City forward told the club website.

Former Blues man Stewart, who spent last season on loan at Glenavon, said: "I've been very impressed with the professionalism of everything connected to the club and the ambitions of the owner and management to see success come back to the Oval alongside what is very hungry group of players."

Glentoran are fifth in the table on 26 points having won their last four league games.