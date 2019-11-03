Attempt missed. Ruslan Malinovskiy (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Hans Hateboer.
Atalanta v Cagliari
Line-ups
Atalanta
- 95Gollini
- 2Toloi
- 6Palomino
- 19Djimsiti
- 21Castagne
- 11Freuler
- 88Pasalic
- 8GosensSubstituted forHateboerat 45'minutes
- 10GómezSubstituted forMalinovskiyat 45'minutes
- 72IlicicBooked at 39mins
- 9Muriel
Substitutes
- 4Kjaer
- 5Masiello
- 13Arana Lopes
- 18Malinovskiy
- 31Rossi
- 33Hateboer
- 41Ibañez da Silva
- 57Sportiello
- 79Traore
- 99Barrow
Cagliari
- 90Olsen
- 12Cacciatore
- 19Pisacane
- 15Klavan
- 22LykogiannisBooked at 25mins
- 29Castro
- 17Oliva
- 4Nainggolan
- 6RogBooked at 15mins
- 99Simeone
- 10Geraldino dos Santos Galvão
Substitutes
- 1Bittencourt Pinheiro
- 2Pinna
- 3Mattiello
- 8Cigarini
- 9Cerri
- 18Nández
- 20Aresti
- 21Ionita
- 24Faragò
- 26Ragatzu
- 27Deiola
- 40Walukiewicz
- Referee:
- Rosario Abisso
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away10
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Hans Hateboer replaces Robin Gosens.
Substitution
Substitution, Atalanta. Ruslan Malinovskiy replaces Alejandro Gómez.
Second Half
Second Half begins Atalanta 0, Cagliari 1.
Half Time
First Half ends, Atalanta 0, Cagliari 1.
Attempt missed. Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Lucas Castro.
Dismissal
Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Robin Olsen.
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari).
Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari).
Corner, Cagliari. Conceded by Rafael Tolói.
Goal!
Own Goal by Mario Pasalic, Atalanta. Atalanta 0, Cagliari 1.
Foul by Robin Gosens (Atalanta).
Lucas Castro (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt blocked. João Pedro (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Fabrizio Cacciatore.
Foul by Timothy Castagne (Atalanta).
João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Attempt missed. Radja Nainggolan (Cagliari) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top right corner. Assisted by João Pedro.
Attempt missed. Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Mario Pasalic with a cross.
Foul by Luis Muriel (Atalanta).
João Pedro (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Charalampos Lykogiannis (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Timothy Castagne (Atalanta) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Charalampos Lykogiannis (Cagliari).
Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Josip Ilicic (Atalanta) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Alejandro Gómez (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lucas Castro (Cagliari).
Attempt blocked. Luis Muriel (Atalanta) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Mario Pasalic (Atalanta) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Marko Rog (Cagliari).
Attempt blocked. Lucas Castro (Cagliari) left footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Attempt blocked. Marko Rog (Cagliari) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Castro.
Foul by José Luis Palomino (Atalanta).
Giovanni Simeone (Cagliari) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Offside, Atalanta. Josip Ilicic tries a through ball, but Alejandro Gómez is caught offside.
Corner, Atalanta. Conceded by Christian Oliva.