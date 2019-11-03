Spanish La Liga
Granada20:00Real Sociedad
Venue: Nuevo Los Cármenes

Granada v Real Sociedad

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1171329141522
2Real Madrid116412191222
3Atl Madrid12561127521
4Sevilla126331513221
5Granada116231813520
6Real Sociedad116141812619
7Villarreal115242516917
8Levante125251514117
9Valencia124531718-117
10Real Valladolid124531314-117
11Ath Bilbao11443117416
12Getafe114431715216
13Osasuna113621211115
14Real Betis123451421-713
15Eibar113351216-412
16Alavés11335914-512
17Mallorca12327917-811
18Celta Vigo11236614-89
19Espanyol12228620-148
20Leganés11128519-145
