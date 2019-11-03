Celta Vigo v Getafe
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Barcelona
|11
|7
|1
|3
|29
|14
|15
|22
|2
|Real Madrid
|11
|6
|4
|1
|21
|9
|12
|22
|3
|Atl Madrid
|12
|5
|6
|1
|12
|7
|5
|21
|4
|Sevilla
|12
|6
|3
|3
|15
|13
|2
|21
|5
|Granada
|11
|6
|2
|3
|18
|13
|5
|20
|6
|Real Sociedad
|11
|6
|1
|4
|18
|12
|6
|19
|7
|Villarreal
|11
|5
|2
|4
|25
|16
|9
|17
|8
|Levante
|12
|5
|2
|5
|15
|14
|1
|17
|9
|Valencia
|12
|4
|5
|3
|17
|18
|-1
|17
|10
|Real Valladolid
|12
|4
|5
|3
|13
|14
|-1
|17
|11
|Ath Bilbao
|11
|4
|4
|3
|11
|7
|4
|16
|12
|Getafe
|11
|4
|4
|3
|17
|15
|2
|16
|13
|Osasuna
|11
|3
|6
|2
|12
|11
|1
|15
|14
|Real Betis
|12
|3
|4
|5
|14
|21
|-7
|13
|15
|Eibar
|11
|3
|3
|5
|12
|16
|-4
|12
|16
|Alavés
|11
|3
|3
|5
|9
|14
|-5
|12
|17
|Mallorca
|12
|3
|2
|7
|9
|17
|-8
|11
|18
|Celta Vigo
|11
|2
|3
|6
|6
|14
|-8
|9
|19
|Espanyol
|12
|2
|2
|8
|6
|20
|-14
|8
|20
|Leganés
|11
|1
|2
|8
|5
|19
|-14
|5