MK Dons: Russell Martin appointed manager after Paul Tisdale sacked

MK Dons have appointed Russell Martin as the League One club's new manager less than 24 hours after sacking Paul Tisdale.

Experienced former Wycombe Wanderers, Peterborough United, Norwich City and Rangers midfielder Martin, 33, was signed by Tisdale in January.

He takes on his first managerial role with immediate effect.

He will be in charge for next Saturday's FA Cup first-round home tie with Port Vale.

Dons lie 21st in League One, on 13 points from 16 games, in the first of the three relegation places.

More to follow.