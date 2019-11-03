Scottish Gossip: Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell, Lazio, Southampton, Real Kashmir, Dundee Utd

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has revealed he is keen to tie up midfielder Steven Davis, striker Jermain Defoe and goalkeeper Allan McGregor on new contracts - and warned he will struggle to replace the vastly-experienced trio if they depart Ibrox this summer. (Herald on Sunday)

Hearts are making an official approach to Motherwell for Stephen Robinson as they look to appoint him as their new manager and are ready to pay the £120,000 compensation needed to prise the 44-year-old from Fir Park. (Football Insider)

Scotland Under-21 manager Scot Gemmill has revealed he will not allow his own children to head the ball as he backed the Scottish FA's bid to ban it for players under 12. (Sunday Mail)

Celtic centre-half Christopher Jullien has contacted former Juventus midfielder and former team-mate Soualiho Meite, who with Torino, to get advice about playing Lazio in Rome in the Europa League this week. (Sunday Mail)

Manager Neil Lennon has warned Celtic fans that unfurling inflammatory banners in the potentially incendiary Europa League rematch with Lazio in Rome on Thursday night will tarnish the club's international reputation. (Herald on Sunday)

Former Rangers defender David Robertson has revealed that his Real Kashmir team are to star in a Bollywood movie - the chance coming after a BBC Scotland documentary about the Indian top-flight club was a television hit. (Scottish Sun on Sunday)

Scotland head coach Steve Clarke says he would have no qualms about starting Lawrence Shankland in the forthcoming Euro 2020 qualifier away to Russia despite the striker playing in Scotland's second tier with Dundee United. (The National)

On-loan Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi, who scored twice in Celtic's 5-2 Scottish League Cup semi-final win over Hibernian on Saturday, says he should have scored five goals at Hampden Park. (Sunday Mail)