Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has overseen just three league wins since April.

TEAM NEWS

Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay is a doubt after sustaining a foot injury in the Europa League win against Partizan Belgrade.

Harry Maguire will also be assessed while Victor Lindelof may return from a back injury, but Ashley Young is suspended.

Brighton have no new injury concerns, and are set to keep faith with much of the team who beat Norwich.

Leandro Trossard could start after scoring as a substitute last weekend.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@ConorMcNamaraIE: The last time Manchester United started a league season this badly was 33 years ago under Ron Atkinson. Patience ran out in November that year when Aberdeen's Alex Ferguson was appointed. The rest is Old Trafford history.

United started with a front three on Thursday and each of Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and Marcus Rashford scored. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer must hope that scoring touch can be transferred to the league.

Brighton have found a new groove in recent weeks, with three wins in their last four games. Those victories, though, have all come at home… and Brighton have never won at Old Trafford.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on the Europa League win: "This is a little bit of a template on how we want to play, definitely.

"No disrespect to Partizan, but they gave us spaces. Of course after we scored the first goal, they went forward.

"These boys are learning. Tonight will give them loads of pointers of how to play. Even though the opposition is not the same as in the Premier League, it was still good principles."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

Brighton play some nice football and are going well, but United are at home and they surely won't slip up this time.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United have never lost in 11 previous home meetings with Brighton in all competitions, winning nine and drawing two.

Brighton have won two of their last three games against United, having triumphed in just one of the previous 18 in all competitions (D5, L12).

The home side has won all four Premier fixtures, and each victory has been by a one-goal margin.

Manchester United

Manchester United have won just three times in 16 Premier League matches (D6, L7).

However, they are unbeaten in 41 home games in November since losing 2-1 against Chelsea in 1996, a Premier League record for a single month (W34, D7).

They are one of only three Premier League teams yet to score from a corner or free-kick this season.

United have kept two clean sheets in 22 league matches.

The Red Devils have been fouled 156 times in 2019-20, more than any other Premier League side prior to the weekend.

They have had only four different Premier League goalscorers this campaign, a joint-league low alongside Crystal Palace.

Brighton & Hove Albion