Liverpool v Manchester City

Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was withdrawn at half-time against Atalanta on Wednesday because of a muscular problem.

TEAM NEWS

Liverpool pair Jordan Henderson and Virgil van Dijk, who missed training earlier in the week, are fit to face Manchester City.

Joel Matip, Nathaniel Clyne and Xherdan Shaqiri remain out.

City goalkeeper Ederson is an injury doubt after he was withdrawn at half-time against Atalanta on Wednesday because of a muscular problem.

David Silva missed that game with a similar injury and will also be assessed.

MOTD COMMENTATOR'S NOTES

@Guymowbray: All too often, these blockbuster games are talked about more BEFORE they're played than after.

Every utterance from the managers is scrutinised for meaning; every tiny scrap of team 'news' eagerly devoured. By writing and reading this we're doing it now!

There's no getting away from it - this is the biggest game of the season so far, and probably by far.

With the gulf between these two teams and the rest of the Premier League reflected in a growing and ever more acrimonious rivalry, it SHOULD have everything, but….there might be a but.

Liverpool's lead means they don't have to win, whilst at this early stage it's surely imperative for City that they don't lose.

Remember, remember, nothing's decided in November. However hard we try.

VIEW FROM THE DUGOUT

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp: "From a sport's point of view this rivalry is getting bigger and bigger. Thank god there is a rivalry because it means we are a pretty good team as well.

"If you are not brave against Man City you don't have the chance of even a point.

"Everyone has to be in top shape in the stadium on Sunday, even the guy selling the hotdogs. Everyone has to be there from the warm-up and invest all our emotions."

LAWRO'S PREDICTION

The little things are going against Pep Guardiola's side, and some very small cracks are starting to appear, while Liverpool just seem to get stronger and stronger.

Liverpool go nine points clear if they win, which is a lot. That is what I think will happen too.

Prediction: 2-0

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Liverpool have gone 16 top-flight games unbeaten against City at Anfield, with their solitary home defeat in the past 28 meetings coming in May 2003.

Manchester City's 16-match winless streak away to Liverpool is their longest in the Premier League against any opponent (D5, L11).

However, City have only lost one of the last five Premier League meetings (W2, D2).

They could win consecutive top-flight fixtures against Liverpool for the first time since a run of four from 1935 to 1937.

Liverpool

A Liverpool win would ensure they equal the English top-flight record of 11 wins and a draw after 12 matches of a season. Five sides have achieved the feat, including Liverpool in 1990 and Manchester City twice.

Jurgen Klopp's side are unbeaten in 28 Premier League matches, winning 19 of the past 20. Their only defeat in 50 league fixtures came against Manchester City in January.

They have not lost against the reigning Premier League champions at Anfield since a 1-0 defeat by Manchester United 12 years ago (W6, D5).

The Reds have gone 45 home matches without defeat, the second longest unbeaten run in Premier League history.

However, they could concede in a sixth successive league game at Anfield, which would be their longest run without a clean sheet at home since October 2014.

They have only lost one of their 22 home league fixtures against established top-six teams under Klopp (W12, D9, L1).

Liverpool have recovered an unrivalled 10 points from losing positions this season.

They have trailed at half-time in three successive league games for the first time since 2012.

Sadio Mane has scored 17 goals in his last 17 league appearances at Anfield.

Jordan Henderson is one short of becoming the sixth player to make 250 Premier League appearances for Liverpool.

Manchester City