Scottish Premiership
Celtic1Motherwell0

Celtic v Motherwell

BBC coverage

How to follow:
BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website

Line-ups

Celtic

  • 67Forster
  • 30Frimpong
  • 2Jullien
  • 35Ajer
  • 15Hayes
  • 8Brown
  • 42McGregor
  • 49Forrest
  • 21Ntcham
  • 27Elyounoussi
  • 22Edouard

Substitutes

  • 1Gordon
  • 3Taylor
  • 6Bitton
  • 13Bauer
  • 16Morgan
  • 17Christie
  • 18Rogic

Motherwell

  • 20Gillespie
  • 4Grimshaw
  • 31Gallagher
  • 2Tait
  • 24Mugabi
  • 19Polworth
  • 15Maguire
  • 6Campbell
  • 3Carroll
  • 44Cole
  • 9Long

Substitutes

  • 1Carson
  • 8Sloth
  • 11Seedorf
  • 12Manzinga
  • 14Hylton
  • 17Scott
  • 25Semple
Referee:
Alan Muir

Match Stats

Home TeamCelticAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home2
Away0
Corners
Home4
Away1
Fouls
Home1
Away2

Live Text

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jake Carroll.

Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).

Goal!

Goal! Celtic 1, Motherwell 0. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Richard Tait.

Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Brown.

Barry Maguire (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).

Attempt missed. Chris Long (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.

Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Devante Cole.

Attempt blocked. Jonny Hayes (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.

Jonny Hayes (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).

Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jake Carroll.

Attempt missed. Jonny Hayes (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1210113572831
2Rangers129213372629
3Aberdeen137332015524
4Motherwell137152018222
5Kilmarnock135351215-318
6Livingston133551617-114
7Ross County133551528-1314
8Hibernian122641623-712
9Hearts122551517-211
10Hamilton132561424-1011
11St Johnstone122461228-1610
12St Mirren12228716-98
View full Scottish Premiership table

