Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
Celtic v Motherwell
Line-ups
Celtic
- 67Forster
- 30Frimpong
- 2Jullien
- 35Ajer
- 15Hayes
- 8Brown
- 42McGregor
- 49Forrest
- 21Ntcham
- 27Elyounoussi
- 22Edouard
Substitutes
- 1Gordon
- 3Taylor
- 6Bitton
- 13Bauer
- 16Morgan
- 17Christie
- 18Rogic
Motherwell
- 20Gillespie
- 4Grimshaw
- 31Gallagher
- 2Tait
- 24Mugabi
- 19Polworth
- 15Maguire
- 6Campbell
- 3Carroll
- 44Cole
- 9Long
Substitutes
- 1Carson
- 8Sloth
- 11Seedorf
- 12Manzinga
- 14Hylton
- 17Scott
- 25Semple
- Referee:
- Alan Muir
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away0
- Corners
- Home4
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home1
- Away2
Live Text
Callum McGregor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Allan Campbell (Motherwell).
Goal!
Goal! Celtic 1, Motherwell 0. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the top right corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Richard Tait.
Corner, Motherwell. Conceded by Scott Brown.
Barry Maguire (Motherwell) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Scott Brown (Celtic).
Attempt missed. Chris Long (Motherwell) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Mark Gillespie.
Attempt saved. Odsonne Edouard (Celtic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Devante Cole.
Attempt blocked. Jonny Hayes (Celtic) left footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right is blocked.
Jonny Hayes (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Barry Maguire (Motherwell).
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Jake Carroll.
Attempt missed. Jonny Hayes (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.