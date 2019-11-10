Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).
Livingston v Rangers
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Updates on BBC Radio Scotland & the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
Livingston
- 30Sarkic
- 14Odoffin
- 27Guthrie
- 5Lamie
- 21McMillanBooked at 20mins
- 6Bartley
- 16Crawford
- 11Lawless
- 8Pittman
- 33Lawson
- 9Dykes
Substitutes
- 1Stewart
- 7Jacobs
- 10Sibbald
- 17Robinson
- 20Souda
- 22Tiffoney
- 29Taylor-Sinclair
Rangers
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 5Helander
- 31Barisic
- 18Kamara
- 8Jack
- 17Aribo
- 37Arfield
- 20Morelos
- 14Kent
Substitutes
- 9Defoe
- 10Davis
- 11Ojo
- 13Foderingham
- 15Flanagan
- 19Katic
- 24Stewart
- Referee:
- Nick Walsh
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away1
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away1
- Corners
- Home0
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home6
- Away4
Live Text
Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).
Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Jack McMillan (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).
Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).
Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Scott Pittman (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.
Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Lawless (Livingston).
Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).
Jack McMillan (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.
Attempt saved. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.
Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).
Robbie Crawford (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.