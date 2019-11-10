Scottish Premiership
Livingston0Rangers0

Livingston v Rangers

Line-ups

Livingston

  • 30Sarkic
  • 14Odoffin
  • 27Guthrie
  • 5Lamie
  • 21McMillanBooked at 20mins
  • 6Bartley
  • 16Crawford
  • 11Lawless
  • 8Pittman
  • 33Lawson
  • 9Dykes

Substitutes

  • 1Stewart
  • 7Jacobs
  • 10Sibbald
  • 17Robinson
  • 20Souda
  • 22Tiffoney
  • 29Taylor-Sinclair

Rangers

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 5Helander
  • 31Barisic
  • 18Kamara
  • 8Jack
  • 17Aribo
  • 37Arfield
  • 20Morelos
  • 14Kent

Substitutes

  • 9Defoe
  • 10Davis
  • 11Ojo
  • 13Foderingham
  • 15Flanagan
  • 19Katic
  • 24Stewart
Referee:
Nick Walsh

Match Stats

Home TeamLivingstonAway TeamRangers
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home1
Away1
Shots on Target
Home0
Away1
Corners
Home0
Away1
Fouls
Home6
Away4

Live Text

Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).

Scott Arfield (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Lyndon Dykes (Livingston).

Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Jack McMillan (Livingston) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Jack McMillan (Livingston).

Glen Kamara (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Connor Goldson (Rangers).

Lyndon Dykes (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Scott Pittman (Livingston) header from the centre of the box misses to the left.

Borna Barisic (Rangers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Lawless (Livingston).

Foul by Alfredo Morelos (Rangers).

Jack McMillan (Livingston) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Joe Aribo (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Robbie Crawford (Livingston).

Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Matija Sarkic.

Attempt saved. Ryan Jack (Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top right corner.

Foul by Ryan Kent (Rangers).

Robbie Crawford (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Alfredo Morelos (Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Guthrie (Livingston).

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic1210113572831
2Rangers129213372629
3Aberdeen137332015524
4Motherwell137152018222
5Kilmarnock135351215-318
6Livingston133551617-114
7Ross County133551528-1314
8Hibernian122641623-712
9Hearts122551517-211
10Hamilton132561424-1011
11St Johnstone122461228-1610
12St Mirren12228716-98
