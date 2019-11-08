Cardiff City v Bristol City (Sun)
Cardiff will be without Danny Ward for the Severnside derby with Bristol City as he starts a three-match ban after being sent off against Birmingham.
Joe Ralls, who scored a hat-trick in the 4-2 win over the Blues, is a doubt because of a groin problem, while Sean Morrison is out with a fractured wrist.
Bristol City have a doubt over Josh Brownhill, who suffered a back spasm in the 2-2 draw at Barnsley.
Striker Famara Diedhiou sits out the final game of a three-match ban.
Match facts
- Cardiff have won 10 of their past 14 league matches against Bristol City (W10 D1 L3).
- Bristol City have won none of their past nine away league matches against Cardiff (W0 D2 L7) since winning 2-0 in December 2002.
- Cardiff City have won 17 of their past 23 home Championship matches (W17 D3 L3), a run stretching back to October 2017.
- Bristol City have won just two of their past 15 league games in Wales (W2 D4 L9), though they won on their most recent visit, in August 2018 against Swansea.
- Cardiff boss Neil Warnock has not ended on the losing side at home to Bristol City since May 2008 in a Championship play-off semi-final with Crystal Palace - current Robins boss Lee Johnson featured that day, while they were managed by his father Gary Johnson.
- Bristol City winger Niclas Eliasson has the most assists in the Championship this season (6), despite starting just three games and playing only 520 minutes.