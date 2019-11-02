Yaya Toure: Former Manchester City midfielder sent off after 10 seconds in possible China farewell appearance

Toure scored two goals and made three assists in 14 matches in the Chinese second tier

Former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure was sent off just 10 seconds into Qingdao Huanghai's final game of the season.

The Ivorian's dismissal, the third of his career, was confirmed by VAR for kicking out at a Nantong Zhiyun player.

The 2-1 defeat is thought to have been 36-year-old Toure's final match in China, having joined in July.

His team had already been promoted to the Chinese Super League, winning the title by a point.