Paul Tisdale: MK Dons part company with manager after eight defeats in nine games

Paul Tisdale guided MK Dons to automatic promotion in third place in League Two last season

Milton Keynes Dons have parted company with manager Paul Tisdale "by mutual consent" following a run of eight defeats in nine League One matches.

The Dons, who are 21st in the table, were beaten 3-1 at home by Tranmere Rovers on Saturday.

The 46-year-old former Exeter boss, who signed a "long-term deal" when he joined in June 2018, guided MK Dons to promotion from League Two last season.

Coaches Matt Oakley, Danny Butterfield and Mel Gwinnett have also departed.

"I'd like to place on record my appreciation of what Paul was able to achieve for us, winning promotion from League Two at the first attempt and leaving [the club] in a better position than when he found it," said chairman Pete Winkelman.

A statement published on the club website added: "The club would like to thank Paul, Matt, Danny and Mel for their dedication, commitment and tireless work ethic.

"They brought success back to Stadium MK in 2018-19 and, for that, the club will always be grateful. Everyone at MK Dons wishes them every success in the future."

Their goal in the defeat by Tranmere was the Dons' first in six league matches, having started the campaign with six wins from their opening 10 fixtures across all competitions.

Tisdale spent 12 years in charge of Exeter - his only other managerial job - guiding the Grecians to back-to-back promotions from the National League to League One in 2008 and 2009.