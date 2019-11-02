Kevin Watson: Ebbsfleet United appoint caretaker boss as permanent manager

Former Luton, Reading and Colchester player Kevin Watson has also been assistant manager at Stevenage and Eastleigh

Ebbsfleet United have appointed Kevin Watson as their permanent manager.

The 45-year-old had been in caretaker charge since Gary Hill's departure on 10 October and has seen the club go on a three-game unbeaten run.

They have taken seven points in their last nine games, with the club having won just one of their opening nine fixtures under Hill.

Fleet have moved from the bottom of the National League to 22nd place, four points adrift of safety.

"We have all seen the improvement in recent weeks and he has the full backing of myself, of (chief executive) Dave Archer and, most importantly, the players at the club," chairman Dr Abdulla Al-Humaidi told the club website.

"They have responded to his coaching methods and I think everyone can see the results. We are, of course, extremely hopeful of staying in this division and Kevin has already begun the survival effort in earnest."

Watson commented: "I am truly delighted. When I took over I only had improvement in the short term in my sights and now I can look long term.

"I said I've done my apprenticeship and given the chance, I wanted to show what I could achieve and we're starting to show that."