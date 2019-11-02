Jersey Bulls beat Dorking Wanderers Reserves 5-0 to register 13th-straight league win

Jersey Bulls play their home games at St Helier's Springfield Stadium

Jersey Bulls further cemented their place at the top of the Combined Counties Division One table with a 5-0 win over Dorking Wanderers Reserves.

A brace from Fraser Barlow, along with singles from Luke Campbell, Harry Cardwell, and Man of the Match Sol Solomon saw the Bulls home.

It was the second victory over Wanderers in a matter of weeks after a 3-2 win on the road in the cup.

The win keeps the Bulls unbeaten and 10 points clear at the top.

The Jersey side have now won all 13 league games they have played this season, their first campaign since being formed this summer.