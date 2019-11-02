Football gossip: Werner, Onana, Diallo, Sane, Everton, Emery

Manchester United are ready to hijack Liverpool's bid to sign Leipzig's Germany striker Timo Werner, 23. (Mirror)

Tottenham are considering a January move for £35m-rated Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana, the 24-year-old Cameroon international. (Sun)

Leicester are bidding to become the first Premier League club to make a move for Metz and Senegal striker Habibou Diallo, but Newcastle are also interested in the 24-year-old (Express)

Bayern Munich are still keen on signing Manchester City winger Leroy Sane but will only offer 80m euros (£69m) for the 23-year-old Germany international. (Calciomercato)

Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 38, currently playing in the MLS for LA Galaxy but linked with a return to Manchester United, is likely to return to another of his former clubs, AC Milan. (Marca)

AC Milan are expected to end their interest in Gremio's Brazil forward Everton Soares, 23, who has also been linked with Tottenham. (Calciomercato)

West Ham are preparing to sell Colombian midfielder Carlos Sanchez, 33, for around £3.5m in January. (Football Insider)

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Manchester United must look to within for goalscoring solutions following another scoreless defeat at Bournemouth. (Manchester Evening News)

Arsenal boss Unai Emery brushed off questions about his future following his team's draw at home to Wolves. (Express)

Newcastle scouts were at Elland Road on Saturday to watch QPR's Republic of Ireland midfielder Ryan Manning, 23. (Football Insider)

Barcelona will allow Spanish midfielder Carles Alena, 21, thought to be a target for Tottenham, to leave the club on loan in January. (Mundo Deportivo, via Mail)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is trying to find a new formula to take his team forward and is not banking on summer signings Tanguy Ndombele, 22, Giovani Lo Celso, 23, and Ryan Sessegnon, 19, to provide immediate solutions. (Sky Sports)

Swansea boss Steve Cooper is confident Newcastle will not recall English goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, 22, from his season-long loan at the Liberty Stadium. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Real Madrid will make former Manchester City midfielder Brahim Diaz, 20, available for loan in January. (Marca)