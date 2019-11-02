NI League Cup: Holders Linfield to face Coleraine in semi-finals

  • From the section Irish
Joel Cooper scored the only goal as Linfield beat Cliftonville 1-0 at Windsor Park
Joel Cooper scored the only goal as Linfield beat Cliftonville 1-0 in the quarter-finals

Holders Linfield have been drawn at home to Premiership leaders Coleraine in the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland League Cup.

Crusaders will entertain Institute in the other last-four tie on 3 December.

The Crues have not won the competition since 2012 when they defeated Coleraine in the final at the Showgrounds.

Linfield defeated Cliftonville in the quarter-finals, with Crusaders seeing off Ballymena United, Institute beating Newry City and Coleraine beat Dundela.

Find out more

Top Stories

Also in NI Sport

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you