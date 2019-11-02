NI League Cup: Holders Linfield to face Coleraine in semi-finals
Holders Linfield have been drawn at home to Premiership leaders Coleraine in the semi-finals of the Northern Ireland League Cup.
Crusaders will entertain Institute in the other last-four tie on 3 December.
The Crues have not won the competition since 2012 when they defeated Coleraine in the final at the Showgrounds.
Linfield defeated Cliftonville in the quarter-finals, with Crusaders seeing off Ballymena United, Institute beating Newry City and Coleraine beat Dundela.