Scottish League One: Falkirk go top as Raith Rovers and East Fife falter

Falkirk moved to the top of Scottish League One with a 2-0 win over Forfar Athletic after Raith Rovers and East Fife both stumbled to defeat.

The Fife duo started the day separated at the top by goal difference, but Rovers lost by the same scoreline at Peterhead.

Their Methil neighbours fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to in-form Montrose.

Airdrieonians narrowed the gap on the Fife sides by beating Dumbarton 3-1, while Clyde lost 3-0 at Stranraer.

That result lifted the home side off the bottom of the table ahead of Forfar on account of goals scored.

Mark Durnan opened the scoring for pre-season favourites Falkirk just after the half-hour mark and a late Michael Travis own goal secured a win that condemned the hosts to a fifth consecutive defeat.

Peterhead had gone into their game without a win in six - and having lost their latest four - but shocked the Kirkcaldy visitors with goals from Jack Leitch 10 minutes before half-time and Gary Fraser in the 74th minute before Rovers had Iain Davidson sent off.

Rovers have now gone three games without a win, while their Fife neighbours have now only won once in six games following their home defeat by Montrose.

Graham Webster's goal secured the seventh-placed visitors a fifth win in a row.

Airdrieonians' win over Dumbarton means the top four sides are now covered by just two points and takes the Diamonds three clear of the visitors.

Calum Gallagher's first-minute goal for the hosts was cancelled out a quarter of an hour later by Reghan Tumilty, but Dale Carrick struck twice before half-time to put the Diamonds in control.

Having won at Falkirk last weekend, sixth-top Clyde slumped to their first defeat in four outings after Adam Cummins scored early on for Stranraer.

Scott Robertson added a second before half-time and Mark Stewart's late penalty completed the scoring.