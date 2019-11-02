League Two: Cove Rangers stay three points clear after 3-1 win over Cowdenbeath

Cove Rangers maintained their advantage at the top of League Two with a 3-1 win at Cowdenbeath.

Second-placed Edinburgh kept tabs on the leaders with a 3-2 victory at bottom side Brechin City, after both sides scored goals in stoppage time.

Elgin thrashed Annan 4-0 at Borough Briggs, while Stirling recorded only their second league win of the season with a 3-0 victory over Albion Rovers.

Queen's Park leapfrogged Stenhousemuir after a 3-0 win at Ochilview Park.

David Cox put Cowdenbeath ahead at Central Park Stadium, but Cove Rangers hit back through a Jamie Todd own goal and Fraser Aird's effort to lead at the break.

Aird completed his brace 12 minutes from time to keep the visitors three points clear at the summit.

But Daniel Handling's late brace meant Edinburgh keep pace with Cove in second place.

The visitors took a first-half lead through Mark Laird before Brechin looked like rescuing a point when Emile Ngoy equalised six minutes from time - but Handling's two late goals meant Ngoy's second proved no more than a consolation.

Darryl Duffy, Jordan McGregor and Sean Heaver scored the goals for Stirling in their victory over Albion Rovers - all of which came in the second half - as the Binos moved away from the foot of the table.

Brian Cameron, Rabin Omar and the league's top scorer Shane Sutherland converted a penalty to put Elgin 3-0 up at Annan within 24 minutes.

Steven Swinglehurst was then sent off for the away side after 61 minutes, with Omar compounding their misery with a fourth late on.

Queen's Park moved above opponents Stenhousmuir into fifth place after their win at Ochilview Park. Salim Kouider-Aissa, Calvin McGrory and David Galt were all on target for the Spiders.