Italian Serie A
Roma14:00Napoli
Venue: Olimpico, Italy

Roma v Napoli

Line-ups

Roma

  • 13López
  • 37Spinazzola
  • 15Cetin
  • 6Smalling
  • 11Kolarov
  • 23Mancini
  • 21Veretout
  • 22Zaniolo
  • 27Pastore
  • 99Kluivert
  • 9Dzeko

Substitutes

  • 5Nunes Jesus
  • 8Perotti
  • 17Ünder
  • 18Santon
  • 24Florenzi
  • 48Antonucci
  • 63Cerantola Fuzato
  • 83Mirante

Napoli

  • 1Meret
  • 22Di Lorenzo
  • 44Manolas
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Mário Rui
  • 7Callejón
  • 20Zielinski
  • 8Ruiz
  • 24Insigne
  • 14Mertens
  • 99Milik

Substitutes

  • 9Llorente
  • 11Lozano
  • 12Elmas
  • 13Luperto
  • 19Maksimovic
  • 23Hysaj
  • 25Ospina
  • 27Karnezis
  • 34Younes
  • 62Tonelli
  • 70Gaetano
Referee:
Gianluca Rocchi

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus10820189926
2Inter Milan1081122101225
3Atalanta1063130161421
4Roma105411811719
5Lazio1053222101218
6Napoli105322013718
7Cagliari105321610618
8Fiorentina104331513215
9Parma104151514113
10AC Milan104151013-313
11Bologna103341415-112
12Hellas Verona1033478-112
13Torino103251116-511
14Udinese10316517-1210
15Sassuolo93061618-29
16Lecce102351119-89
17Genoa102261323-108
18Brescia9216914-57
19SPAL10217717-107
20Sampdoria10127619-135
View full Italian Serie A table

