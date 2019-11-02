German Bundesliga
Frankfurt14:30Bayern Munich
Venue: Commerzbank-Arena, Germany

Eintracht Frankfurt v Bayern Munich

Line-ups

Frankfurt

  • 32Rönnow
  • 19Abraham
  • 2Ndicka
  • 13Hinteregger
  • 24da Costa
  • 5Fernandes
  • 17Rode
  • 10Kostic
  • 8Sow
  • 9Dost
  • 39Mendes Paciência

Substitutes

  • 3Falette
  • 11Gacinovic
  • 15Kamada
  • 20Hasebe
  • 22Chandler
  • 25Durm
  • 28Kohr
  • 29Wiedwald
  • 33André Silva

Bayern Munich

  • 1Neuer
  • 32Kimmich
  • 5Pavard
  • 17Boateng
  • 27Alaba
  • 6Thiago Alcántara
  • 22Gnabry
  • 25Müller
  • 10Coutinho
  • 19Davies
  • 9Lewandowski

Substitutes

  • 8Martínez Aguinaga
  • 11Cuisance
  • 14Perisic
  • 16Dajaku
  • 18Goretzka
  • 24Tolisso
  • 26Ulreich
  • 29Coman
  • 33Mai
Referee:
Markus Schmidt

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1B Mgladbach96121991019
2Bayern Munich953124111318
3Freiburg95221710717
4Wolfsburg9450115617
5Hoffenheim105231413117
6B Dortmund94412011916
7RB Leipzig94321710715
8Schalke9432149515
9B Leverkusen94321413115
10Frankfurt94231614214
11Hertha Berlin93241516-111
12Werder Bremen92431519-410
13Mainz93061019-99
14Düsseldorf92161016-67
15Union Berlin9216915-67
16Köln9216919-107
17Augsburg91441021-117
18Paderborn101181125-144
View full German Bundesliga table

