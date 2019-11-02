Spanish La Liga
Espanyol0Valencia0

Espanyol v Valencia

Line-ups

Espanyol

  • 13López
  • 34Gómez
  • 5Gomes Pereira
  • 20Bernardo
  • 15López
  • 3Pedrosa
  • 4Sánchez
  • 21Roca
  • 10Darder
  • 7Wu
  • 9Ferreyra

Substitutes

  • 1Prieto
  • 14Melendo
  • 17Vilá
  • 18Corchia
  • 22Vargas
  • 23Granero
  • 31Campuzano

Valencia

  • 13Cillessen
  • 18Wass
  • 24Garay
  • 12Diakhaby
  • 3Costa
  • 20Torres
  • 10Parejo
  • 6Kondogbia
  • 11Cheryshev
  • 19Rodrigo
  • 22Gómez

Substitutes

  • 1Doménech
  • 2Correia
  • 5Gabriel
  • 14Gayá
  • 15Vallejo Galván
  • 16Lee
  • 23Sobrino
Referee:
Valentín Pizarro Gómez

Match Stats

Home TeamEspanyolAway TeamValencia
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away1
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home5
Away0
Fouls
Home4
Away1

Live Text

Foul by David López (Espanyol).

Ferrán Torres (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Offside, Valencia. Ferrán Torres tries a through ball, but Maxi Gómez is caught offside.

Foul by Naldo (Espanyol).

Maxi Gómez (Valencia) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Attempt missed. Wu Lei (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Sánchez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.

Attempt missed. Bernardo Espinosa (Espanyol) header from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Víctor Sánchez with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Daniel Wass.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Jasper Cillessen.

Attempt saved. Sergi Darder (Espanyol) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Víctor Sánchez.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Jaume Costa.

Attempt missed. Denis Cheryshev (Valencia) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Maxi Gómez following a fast break.

Foul by Facundo Ferreyra (Espanyol).

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Hand ball by Denis Cheryshev (Valencia).

Foul by Wu Lei (Espanyol).

Daniel Parejo (Valencia) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt blocked. Marc Roca (Espanyol) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Víctor Sánchez with a cross.

Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Jaume Costa.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

