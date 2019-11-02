Spanish La Liga
Real Madrid20:00Real Betis
Venue: Santiago Bernabéu

Real Madrid v Real Betis

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 2nd November 2019

  • EspanyolEspanyol0ValenciaValencia0
  • LevanteLevante15:00BarcelonaBarcelona
  • SevillaSevilla17:30Atl MadridAtlético Madrid
  • Real MadridReal Madrid20:00Real BetisReal Betis

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona1071228111722
2Real Madrid106312191221
3Granada116231813520
4Atl Madrid11551116520
5Sevilla116231412220
6Real Sociedad116141812619
7Villarreal115242516917
8Ath Bilbao11443117416
9Getafe114431715216
10Osasuna113621211115
11Valencia123631517-215
12Levante114251213-114
13Real Valladolid113531114-314
14Eibar113351216-412
15Alavés11335914-512
16Real Betis113351421-712
17Mallorca11326915-611
18Celta Vigo11236614-89
19Espanyol12237518-139
20Leganés11128519-145
View full Spanish La Liga table

